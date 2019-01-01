Howard (ankle) finished the 2018 season with 34 receptions (48 targets) for 565 yards and five touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve prior to Week 12.

The second-year tight end was in the midst of one of his best performances of the season in Week 11 against the Giants (five receptions, 78 yards) before sustaining an ankle injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve. Prior to the 2018 season, the Bucs had made a commitment to utilize Howard more as the downfield threat he'd proven to be in college, following a rookie 2017 campaign in which he was relied on heavily as an in-line blocker. Former coach Dirk Koetter and offensive coordinator Todd Monken made good on that pledge, as Howard established himself as one of the true down-the-seam threats at his position while generating a 16.6 YPC that was tops among tight ends and served as the ninth-highest figure among all pass catchers in the NFL. Howard eclipsed the 60-yard mark in six of the 11 games he did suit up for, and irrespective of who's calling plays in Tampa next season, he figures to play a prominent role in the air attack.