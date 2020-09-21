Howard secured one of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Chris Godwin (concussion) sidelined Sunday, there was cautious optimism among some of the other Bucs skill-position players' fantasy managers that there would be a positive residual effect for several members of the offense. That never really materialized for any one player, including Howard, who actually saw his targets halved from his Week 1 tally. The fourth-year tight end will look to get back on track in Week 3 against the Broncos on the road, irrespective of whether Godwin is available for that contest.