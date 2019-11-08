Play

Howard is cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Howard averaged three targets and 2.2 catches over the first six weeks of the season, before missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. The workload concerns are still present, but he has a nice setup for Week 10 efficiency against a Cardinals defense that's given up a league-high 810 yards and nine touchdowns to tight ends.

