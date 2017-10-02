Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Records first career touchdown
Howard secured two of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
After a quiet first two games, the 2017 first-rounder finally broke through on the stat sheet, running wide open down the left sideline in the first quarter for a 58-yard score that extended the Bucs' lead to 13-0 and served as his first in the NFL. Howard notched just one more catch on the afternoon, but the fact that he finally was able to showcase some of his downfield ability was a welcome sight for both the team and fantasy owners that have been waiting for a breakout. Howard could be poised for another productive outing when the Bucs face off with the vulnerable Patriots defense in a Week 5 Thursday night tilt.
