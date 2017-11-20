Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Resurgent effort in win
Howard brought in three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
The rookie celebrated his birthday with his best effort since Week 7 against the Bills. Howard had posted just three receptions on four targets for 22 yards in his previous three contests, so his performance Sunday was relatively unexpected. Howard's six-yard score in the second quarter was his fourth touchdown of the campaign, a total he's impressively managed on just 17 catches. He'll look to put together consecutive productive outings for the first time in his career when he faces the Falcons in Week 12.
