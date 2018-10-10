Howard (knee) is participating in practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although he still has a brace on his knee and likely will be listed as a limited participant on the Wednesday injury report, Howard's ability to practice in any capacity suggests he has a chance to play Sunday at Atlanta. He suffered an MCL sprain prior to Tampa Bay's Week 5 bye, with the convenient timing giving him some shot to avoid missing actual game action. The situation will still require close monitoring over the next few days, considering most players need 2-to-4 weeks to recover from a sprained MCL.

