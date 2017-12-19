Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Ruled out for remainder of game
Howard (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Falcons.
There's no word on the exact nature of Howard's injury. With Cameron Brate (knee) also on the shelf, the Buccaneers will proceed forward with Antony Auclair and Alan Cross at tight end.
