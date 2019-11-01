Howard (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, coach Bruce Arians said Howard is the only player he's ready to rule out for Sunday. The tight end will miss a second straight game, leaving extra snaps for Cameron Brate (ribs), Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson, though Brate also is battling an injury. Howard's continued absence from practice casts doubt on his availability for Week 10 against the Cardinals.