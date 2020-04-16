Howard is reportedly being shopped by the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Auman is passing along a report from colleague Mike Lombardi, who broke the news on the GM Shuffle podcast Wednesday by remarking that "Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on. I think he's going to be available." Auman notes Lombardi added he wouldn't be surprised to see Howard moved next week, presumably at some point before or during the draft. The Alabama product had an underwhelming first year (34-459-1) in coach Bruce Arians' offense in 2019, but there's a belief he has the talent to potentially serve as the type of ultra-athletic tight-end target new quarterback Tom Brady has enjoyed considerable success with in the past.