Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Scores clutch touchdown in Week 8 loss
Howard brought in all four of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
The second-year tight end came through in the clutch with a fourth-down 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, bringing the Bucs to within 34-32 with 1:10 remaining. Although Tampa would go on to lose the contest, Howard's play was yet again a bright spot, as he eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the third straight game and fifth time in the last six contests overall. Howard also has a double-digit YPC in each game, making him one of the biggest downfield threats at the tight end position in the league. He'll look to continue shining versus the Panthers in Week 9.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another solid effort in OT victory•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Scores in loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Officially active Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...