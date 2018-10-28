Howard brought in all four of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The second-year tight end came through in the clutch with a fourth-down 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, bringing the Bucs to within 34-32 with 1:10 remaining. Although Tampa would go on to lose the contest, Howard's play was yet again a bright spot, as he eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the third straight game and fifth time in the last six contests overall. Howard also has a double-digit YPC in each game, making him one of the biggest downfield threats at the tight end position in the league. He'll look to continue shining versus the Panthers in Week 9.