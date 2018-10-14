Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Scores in loss
Howard caught all four of his targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta.
Howard cut into the Falcons' lead just before half time. catching a Jameis Winston loft in traffic for a 10-yard touchdown. It was a rebound performance for Howard, who was held catchless in Week 4 and has been hobbled with a knee injury. The talented tight end shone in Winston's first start of the season and figures to provide a security blanket on Sunday against a Cleveland defense that is adept at pressuring the passer.
