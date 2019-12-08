Howard secured four of five targets for 73 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Howard was second only to Chris Godwin in receiving yardage, with the tight end's tally his highest of the season. The athletic tight end may finally be hitting his stride in coach Bruce Arians' offense, as he's now brought in nine of 11 targets for 134 yards over the last two games combined. Howard could be in for extra volume moving forward as well if Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for any amount of time, which seems highly likely.