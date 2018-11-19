Howard (ankle) received good news Monday and is now getting a second opinion, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The decision to get another medical opinion usually hints at a significant injury, but Howard may just be exercising caution to confirm the initial optimistic diagnosis. He was removed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants, finishing with five catches for 78 yards on six targets. An absence for Week 12 against the 49ers would leave Cameron Brate with a prominent role catching passes from reappointed starter Jameis Winston.