Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Seeking second opinion on ankle
Howard (ankle) received good news Monday and is now getting a second opinion, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The decision to get another medical opinion usually hints at a significant injury, but Howard may just be exercising caution to confirm the initial optimistic diagnosis. He was removed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants, finishing with five catches for 78 yards on six targets. An absence for Week 12 against the 49ers would leave Cameron Brate with a prominent role catching passes from reappointed starter Jameis Winston.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Set for Monday evaluation•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Hurts right ankle•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Held to one catch in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Emergence continues in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Scores clutch touchdown in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another solid effort in OT victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...