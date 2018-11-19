Howard (ankle) will be evaluated Monday after exiting Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants in the fourth quarter, Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Howard was deemed doubtful to return and never reentered the game, finishing with five catches for 78 yards on six targets. He suffered an MCL sprain back in Week 4 against the Bears, but a conveniently timed bye in Week 5 allowed him to avoid any absences from games. Howard won't have the extra rest this time around, as the Buccaneers host the 49ers on Sunday in Week 12. Cameron Brate could be looking at a three-down role if Howard doesn't play.