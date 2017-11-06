Howard secured one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble.

The fact that Howard gave the ball away in his own territory on his only catch was a perfect summation of the type of day it was for the Buccaneers offense. The rookie's forgettable introduction to the NFL continued Sunday, as the game marked his seventh with one catch or less. Howard continues to see plenty of playing time -- logging 37 snaps Sunday -- but he simply hasn't been able to forge any consisent role in the passing game. With Jameis Winston's status uncertain for next week and beyond due to his shoulder troubles, the prospect of Howard seeing a second-half breakout are even dimmer for the time being. He'll look to generate better numbers against the Jets in Week 10.