Howard secured four of eight targets for 46 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Howard checked in second only to Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman in receptions for the afternoon, and the third-year tight end actually paced the team in targets. Howard now has 13 receptions over his last three games, as he's enjoying a steady role that's now poised to grow further if Godwin is forced to miss the Week 16 game against the Texans.