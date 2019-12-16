Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Solid effort in Week 15 win
Howard secured four of eight targets for 46 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Howard checked in second only to Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman in receptions for the afternoon, and the third-year tight end actually paced the team in targets. Howard now has 13 receptions over his last three games, as he's enjoying a steady role that's now poised to grow further if Godwin is forced to miss the Week 16 game against the Texans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Second consecutive strong game•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Comes to life in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another forgettable performance•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Causes interception on only target•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Gets into end zone Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Ready to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...