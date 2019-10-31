Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Spectator for practice
Howard (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back absences at practices to begin Week 9, Howard is in grave danger of missing a second straight game Sunday in Seattle. Cameron Brate (ribs), who stepped in for Howard as the Buccaneers' starting tight end in Week 8 against the Titans, was limited in Thursday's session, but that still puts Brate in a good spot to play this weekend.
