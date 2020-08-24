Howard, who made several notable catches during Sunday's padded practice, has been singled out by coach Bruce Arians for his strong performance in camp, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The athletic fourth-year tight end is overshadowed at his own position to an extent going into this season due to the arrival of Rob Gronkowski, but Howard has made sure to keep his name in the news with strong performances throughout camp. On Sunday, the Alabama product made his presence felt with a tough diving and contested catch, as well as with a long grab down the sideline. Vitali reports Howard has been steadily increasing his workload in practices, and Arians made it a point to note how impressive a camp the 25-year-old has put together following Sunday's practice.