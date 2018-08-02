Howard made several impressive plays during Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The second-year pro was cited by head coach Dirk Koetter after practice for several impressive plays, including a long scoring connecting with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In addition to his pass-catching contributions, Vitali notes that Howard has looked improved as a blocker, standing up defensive ends in pass rushing drills Wednesday as well. The 2017 first-round pick is slated to once again share time with Cameron Brate at tight end this season, although the Bucs are expected to get Howard more involved as a downfield threat.

