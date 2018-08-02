Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Stands out in Wednesday's practice
Howard made several impressive plays during Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The second-year pro was cited by head coach Dirk Koetter after practice for several impressive plays, including a long scoring connecting with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In addition to his pass-catching contributions, Vitali notes that Howard has looked improved as a blocker, standing up defensive ends in pass rushing drills Wednesday as well. The 2017 first-round pick is slated to once again share time with Cameron Brate at tight end this season, although the Bucs are expected to get Howard more involved as a downfield threat.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely without Winston for first three games•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Cleared for full participation in offseason•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Growing alongside Brate•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely to land on IR•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Wearing walking boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.