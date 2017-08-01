Howard made waves with his blocking in Monday's full-pads practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Howard has already made his mark in the passing game on multiple occasions early in camp, but Monday's rain-soaked session saw him stand out for his physicality in the run game. The 2017 first-rounder held his own against linebacker Lavonte David in one-on-one drills before making some key blocks in team drills that helped spring a couple of big runs. Howard stonewalled defensive lineman Noah Spence to pave the way for a Jacquizz Rodgers scamper and later got underneath safety Keith Tandy's pads to give Doug Martin an outside running lane. The Alabama product has been lauded for his reputation as a complete tight end, and early returns are certainly validating that narrative.