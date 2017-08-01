Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Stands out with blocking in Monday's practice
Howard made waves with his blocking in Monday's full-pads practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard has already made his mark in the passing game on multiple occasions early in camp, but Monday's rain-soaked session saw him stand out for his physicality in the run game. The 2017 first-rounder held his own against linebacker Lavonte David in one-on-one drills before making some key blocks in team drills that helped spring a couple of big runs. Howard stonewalled defensive lineman Noah Spence to pave the way for a Jacquizz Rodgers scamper and later got underneath safety Keith Tandy's pads to give Doug Martin an outside running lane. The Alabama product has been lauded for his reputation as a complete tight end, and early returns are certainly validating that narrative.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....