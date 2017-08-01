Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Stands out with blocking Monday
Howard impressed the Buccaneers coaching staff with his blocking during Monday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard has already made his mark in the passing game on multiple occasions early in camp, but Monday's rain-soaked session saw him stand out with his physicality. The first-round pick held his own against linebacker Lavonte David in one-on-one drills before making some key blocks in team drills that helped spring a couple of big runs. Howard stonewalled defensive lineman Noah Spence to pave the way for a Jacquizz Rodgers scamper and later got underneath safety Keith Tandy's pads to give Doug Martin an outside running lane. The rookie was widely lauded as a complete tight end during the pre-draft process, and the early returns are certainly validating that assessment.
