Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Tallies 54 receiving yards in win
Howard brought in both of his targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.
The second-year tight end and Cameron Brate both saw just two targets apiece, but Howard came up with both of his while Brate was held without a catch. Both players were significantly out paced by the starting receiver duo of Mike Evans, who received 12 looks between them and parlayed them into a combined 293 yards. The natural week-to-week fluctuation of the game plan will see the tight end serve as more of a focal point of the offensive attack on occasion, but it was nevertheless encouraging to see Howard involved offensively to some degree in a downfield capacity. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Eagles in Week 2.
