Howard caught six of eight targets for 72 yards in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Steelers.

Howard's reception total tied his career high from last season, continuing an impressive start to his second campaign. Like his explosive first couple weeks, Howard managed another catch of 20-plus yards, but also helped Tampa Bay move the sticks on intermediate gains. Now, fellow tight end Cameron Brate did score a four-yard touchdown Monday, but Howard's 222 yards so far evidence him fulfilling his superior, first-round talent, making him an intriguing option regardless of whether Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston starts in Week 4 versus the Bears.