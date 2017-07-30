Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Turns heads Saturday
Howard made a pair of impressive grabs in Saturday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The promising first-rounder is in everyone's sights at Bucs camp, and he didn't disappoint Saturday after a relatively quiet opening practice Friday. Howard made an impressive one-handed grab in the middle of the field early on in the session and produced an equally nifty encore at the back end of practice. He was reportedly targeted frequently throughout the morning as Jameis Winston looks to build rapport one of his most potent weapons early in camp.
