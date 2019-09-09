Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Underwhelming line in opener
Howard brought in four of five targets for 32 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Howard fell victim to the general malaise the Buccaneers' passing attack was plagued with Sunday, and he ended up being guilty of one of the team's five turnovers to boot. Howard did draw even with Dare Ogunbowale for the team lead in receptions, albeit with a very modest total overall. The athletic tight end will look to do his part to help the offense atone for its disappointing performance in a Thursday night Week 2 tilt versus the Panthers.
