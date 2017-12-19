Howard (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after Monday's loss to the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Howard raced along the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown in the first half, but sustained the injury as a Falcons' defender attempted to force him out-of-bounds. It was the rookie first-round pick's only catch of the game as he was ruled out shortly thereafter. More specifics should become available on the injury as Howard is evaluated throughout the week.