Howard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Howard closed out the week with back-to-back absences. Cameron Brate will operate as Tampa's primary pass-catching tight end Sunday against the Titans, with Anthony Auclair and Tanner Hudson also candidates to take on some of the vacated snaps. Howard is averaging 56.2 snaps and 3.0 targets per game.