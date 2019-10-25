Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Won't play against Titans
Howard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Howard closed out the week with back-to-back absences. Cameron Brate will operate as Tampa's primary pass-catching tight end Sunday against the Titans, with Anthony Auclair and Tanner Hudson also candidates to take on some of the vacated snaps. Howard is averaging 56.2 snaps and 3.0 targets per game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Apparently not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Misses practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not available for trade•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited to two catches•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another disappointing performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...