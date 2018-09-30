Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Won't return Sunday
Howard (knee) won't reenter Sunday's game in Chicago, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Howard was removed late in the first half with what was deemed a knee injury, which is severe enough for the Buccaneers to rule out the tight end for the rest of the contest. An upcoming evaluation should hone in on its nature and subsequently yield a diagnosis. While Howard is sidelined, the Bucs will turn to TE Cameron Brate for first-team reps.
