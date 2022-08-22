Fatukasi recorded 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

The Rutgers product followed up a strong five-tackle effort in the preseason opener with a dominant performance that featured team-high tackle and sack numbers. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports Fatukasi now has a team-leading 15 stops this preseason, and one of his sacks notably came on Malik Willis during the Titans' second possession. Fatukasi is fighting for a reserve inside linebacker spot, and Grant Stuard's (hamstring) ongoing absence is helping open up additional opportunity.