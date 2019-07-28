Buccaneers' Orion Stewart: Carted off practice field

Stewart was carted off the field with a right knee injury during Sunday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stewart reportedly landed awkwardly on the sideline, and given that he had to be carted off the field, the injury is likely a serious one. Stewart signed with Tampa Bay back in April and was viewed as a long shot to make the final roster.

