Buccaneers' Orion Stewart: Joins Bucs
Stewart signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Stewart went undrafted out of Baylor in 2017 and played with San Antonio in the AAF prior to its collapse. The 25-year-old figures to compete for a special-teams heavy role in training camp.
