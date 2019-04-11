Buccaneers' Orion Stewart: Joins Tampa Bay

Stewart signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart went undrafted out of Baylor in 2017 and played with San Antonio in the AAF prior to the league's collapse. The 25-year-old should compete for a special-teams role in training camp.

