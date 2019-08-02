Buccaneers' Orion Stewart: Placed on IR

Orion (knee) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve Thursday, per the NFL's Official Transaction page.

Orion will stay with the Buccaneers, not counting against the 90-man roster, after going unclaimed on waivers. A torn ACL will keep Orion sidelined for the entire 2019 season.

