Buccaneers' Orion Stewart: Suffers torn ACL

Stewart (knee) suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was competing for a depth role with the Buccaneers, and will now miss the entire 2019 NFL season as he focuses on recovery. The 25-year-old previously played with San Antonio in the AAF.

Our Latest Stories