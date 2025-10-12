The Buccaneers elevated Wright from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wright was signed to the Bucs' practice squad Tuesday, and he'll be on the team's active roster for Sunday's home clash against the 49ers. He'll be expected to serve as the Buccaneers' RB3 behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker due to the absences Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and Josh Williams (concussion). Wright last saw regular-season action in 2023 as a member of the Ravens, when he played in one game and played solely on special teams.