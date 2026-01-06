The Buccaneers signed Wright to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Wright was on and off of Tampa Bay's practice squad throughout the 2025 season, and he appeared in three contests, turning three carries into six yards while playing seven total offensive snaps. The running back will now have the chance to participate in the Buccaneers' offseason activities, and he'll look to compete for a reserve role behind Bucky Irving with top backup Rachaad White set to become a free agent.