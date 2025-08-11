Wright rushed 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

Wright officially slots in as No. 5 on the Buccaneers' depth chart for the moment, but with Bucky Irving being rested, Rachaad White exiting early with a groin injury and undrafted rookie Josh Williams dealing with a hamstring strain, he finished as Tampa Bay's leading rusher on the night. The Monmouth product, who logged one regular-season appearance with the Ravens in 2023 and spent all of 2024 on Baltimore's IR, caught the eye of head coach Todd Bowles with his ability to thrive despite the Titans' defense knowing the Bucs were going run-heavy in the second half, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "I was especially pleased in the second half when they know you're going to run it and you can still run it," said Bowles. "That says a lot about those guys grinding in there."