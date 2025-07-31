Buccaneers' Owen Wright: Signs with Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers signed Wright on Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Wright will provide Tampa Bay extra depth at running back as both Joshua Williams and D.J. Williams are reportedly dealing with injuries. Wright spent the entirety of last season on Baltimore's injured reserve with a hairline fracture in his foot and will now compete for a spot on the Buccaneers' final roster throughout the remainder of the summer.