Motley, an undrafted rookie, has already picked Tom Brady off twice in training camp and is making a formidable push toward a roster spot, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He keeps making plays every single day, he's going to get a job," coach Bruce Arians said.

The fact Motley is standing out despite being passed over in April isn't completely unexpected when examining his four-year career at Oklahoma, a span during which he totaled 176 tackles (130 solo) -- including 7.5 for loss -- six interceptions (including one pick-six), 33 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 45 games. Motley has shown the same nose for the football during the early stages of camp, and Arians' remarks certainly are eye opening with more than two weeks still left to go before Week 1. Moreover, Motley isn't just impressing his boss, as Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports that fellow cornerback Carlton Davis praised Motley's "natural instincts, good feet and good feel for the position" after Monday's session.