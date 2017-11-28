O'Connor was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers must see a lot of promise in the rookie defensive end, as the team released veteran Darryl Tapp in order to make room for O'Connor on the roster. O'Connor spent the preseason with the Lions after being selected in the seventh round of April's draft. He could see some defensive snaps Sunday if starter Robert Ayers -- who continues to deal with a concussion -- is sidelined for the contest.