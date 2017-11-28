Buccaneers' Pat O'Connor: Promoted to active roster
O'Connor was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers must see a lot of promise in the rookie defensive end, as the team released veteran Darryl Tapp in order to make room for O'Connor on the roster. O'Connor spent the preseason with the Lions after being selected in the seventh round of April's draft. He could see some defensive snaps Sunday if starter Robert Ayers -- who continues to deal with a concussion -- is sidelined for the contest.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...