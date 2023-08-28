Laird rushed three times for 27 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Laird logged the second-fewest snaps among the Buccaneers' running backs, but he put them to good use with a 21-yard scamper. The fourth-year pro is a versatile asset that can contribute as a runner, receiver and in multiple facets on special teams; those traits, combined with his experience edge over undrafted rookies Sean Tucker and Ronnie Brown, could be enough to secure him a reserve running back role.