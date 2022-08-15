The Buccaneers signed Laird on Monday, independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reports.
Laird appeared in six games last year for Miami before landing on injured reserve with an MCL injury. He was designated to return from IR at the beginning of January, but he remained sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Now healthy, he'll look to carve out a role in Tampa Bay's backfield, which just put Kenjon Barner (undisclosed) on IR and has Giovani Bernard (ankle) dealing with an injury.
