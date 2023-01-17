site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Patrick Laird: Lands future deal
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tampa Bay signed Laird to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Laird spent the entire 2022 campaign on Tampa Bay's practice squad. With his new contract, he'll have a chance to compete for a larger role during the upcoming offseason.
