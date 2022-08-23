Laird rushed once for no gain and brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

Laird, who'd just signed with the Bucs on Monday, logged a total of 10 snaps from scrimmage and five additional on special teams. The fourth-year pro had last seen game action back in Week 13 of last season with the Dolphins, and he figures in as a long shot to make the final 53-man roster with the team's top four running back spots seemingly set.