Laird rushed nine times for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.

Laird logged 19 snaps and paced the Buccaneers' backfield in carries. The fourth-year pro is battling undrafted rookies Sean Tucker and Ronnie Brown for a roster spot, and Laird could potentially have the inside track to a backup role due to his ability to play multiple positions on special teams. Nevertheless, all the players in the job derby, Laird included, should have another extended opportunity to make their case in the preseason finale versus the Ravens on Saturday night.