Laird (coach's decision) is listed as inactive ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Detroit.

Laird was elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Saturday. It appeared he could have a chance to suit up for the first time this season with No. 2 running back Chase Edmonds considered questionable to play with a toe injury; but, the latter running back was ulimately listed as active Sunday afternoon. As a result, Laird will be ruled a healthy scratch for the second straight contest, leaving Rachaad White, Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker to once again fill out Tampa Bay's running back room Sunday.