Murray's agents confirmed Monday that their client signed a contract with the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After incumbent kicker Nick Folk missed three field goals in their Week 5 loss to the Patriots, the Buccaneers quickly worked out a number of kickers, and they've apparently settled on Murray as Folk's replacement. The team has yet to formally announce Murray's signing, but once that happens, it's expected that Folk will be waived from the 53-man roster in a corresponding move, clearing the way for Murray to make his 2017 debut Sunday against the Cardinals. The Buccaneers have a prior history with Murray, who nailed 20 of 24 field-goal tries as a rookie for the club in 2014, while knocking in all 31 of his extra-point attempts from the shorter distance under previous NFL rules. If Murray is able to showcase more accuracy than his predecessor, he'll profile as at least a middle-tier fantasy kicker while supporting a Bucs offense that has put up 21.3 points per game through four contests in spite of Folk leaving plenty of scoring on the table.