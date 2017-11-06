Murray went 1-for-2 on field goals in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, successfully converting a 50-yard attempt and misfiring wide left on a 54-yard try. He was successful on his sole extra-point attempt.

Murray continued to flash impressive proficiency from long distance, pushing his career success rate from 50 yards and beyond to 70.0 percent with Sunday's 1-for-2 tally. The fourth-year kicker certainly has plenty of fantasy potential as far as his leg is concerned, but the present moribund state of the Buccaneers' offense -- which could persist, given Jameis Winston's shoulder troubles -- caps his overall upside. He'll hope for more opportunities in Tampa's Week 10 tilt against the Jets.