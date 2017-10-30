Murray converted his only kick attempt into a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

With the Buccaneers' offense stuck in neutral throughout the afternoon, Murray only saw one scoring opportunity. The 26-year-old has brought some stability to a previously volatile kicking situation, as he's converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries over the first three games of what is his second Tampa stint. He could be primed for more opportunities when the Bucs tangle with the Saints in a potential Week 9 dome shootout.