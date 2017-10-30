Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Good on lone kick in loss
Murray converted his only kick attempt into a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
With the Buccaneers' offense stuck in neutral throughout the afternoon, Murray only saw one scoring opportunity. The 26-year-old has brought some stability to a previously volatile kicking situation, as he's converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries over the first three games of what is his second Tampa stint. He could be primed for more opportunities when the Bucs tangle with the Saints in a potential Week 9 dome shootout.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect on five kicks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Makes lone extra-point attempt•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Agrees to deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Patrick Murray: Parts way with Saints•
-
Saints' Patrick Murray: Signs with New Orleans•
-
Patrick Murray: Released from IR•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...