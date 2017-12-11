Murray did not make any field-goal attempts and was perfect on three extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

Murray didn't have an opportunity for any field-goal attempts for the first time since his Buccaneers 2017 debut in Week 6. However, he remained perfect on extra points for the season by drilling all three attempts. Murray continues to be one of the most consistent kicker options in fantasy circles, having missed just two field goals all season and posting an impressive 2-for-3 tally from 50 yards and beyond. He'll look to boost his production in a Week 15 home tilt against the Falcons.